Speaker Mike Johnson has hired Dan Ziegler to be his policy director, Ziegler confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Ziegler has deep ties to the House GOP conference and has lobbied Congress on a huge slate of policy issues in recent years.

Zoom in: Ziegler staffed the Republican Study Committee when Johnson was the chair.