Mike Johnson's policy guy
2 hours ago
Speaker Mike Johnson has hired Dan Ziegler to be his policy director, Ziegler confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: Ziegler has deep ties to the House GOP conference and has lobbied Congress on a huge slate of policy issues in recent years.
Zoom in: Ziegler staffed the Republican Study Committee when Johnson was the chair.
- He later moved to Williams and Jensen, where he had just recently registered to lobby on behalf of Ford Motor.
- His other clients have included pharmaceutical and financial companies, as well as Bloom Energy, a fuel cell company.
- Ziegler also did a stint at Interior during the Bush administration before becoming legislative director for Rep. Doug Lamborn.
- He's lobbied for Heritage Action For America and worked briefly for the American Energy Alliance.