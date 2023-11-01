Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Mike Johnson's policy guy

Illustration of the Capitol dome

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Speaker Mike Johnson has hired Dan Ziegler to be his policy director, Ziegler confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Ziegler has deep ties to the House GOP conference and has lobbied Congress on a huge slate of policy issues in recent years.

Zoom in: Ziegler staffed the Republican Study Committee when Johnson was the chair.

  • He later moved to Williams and Jensen, where he had just recently registered to lobby on behalf of Ford Motor.
  • His other clients have included pharmaceutical and financial companies, as well as Bloom Energy, a fuel cell company.
  • Ziegler also did a stint at Interior during the Bush administration before becoming legislative director for Rep. Doug Lamborn.
  • He's lobbied for Heritage Action For America and worked briefly for the American Energy Alliance.
