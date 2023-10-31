The Energy Department is doling out $1.3 billion for transmission projects — but lawmakers still see the funding as a drop in the bucket.

Why it matters: The agency is funding three projects with the infrastructure law money — a hefty sum that's still only a fraction of what's needed to decarbonize the grid in the next few decades.

What they're saying: "When we actually pull together the major components of the great transition … it will probably be a couple trillion dollars," Sen. John Hickenlooper told Axios.

"It's daunting but it's also inspiring," he said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer told Axios that more transmission is needed. "But we also need more generation, and you can't do one and then the other. You have to have a better plan than what they've demonstrated to this point."

Driving the news: The funding through the Transmission Facilitation Program will go to projects in the Mountain West, Southwest and the Northeast.

DOE also concurrently released its final Transmission Needs Study.

To reach the IRA's full potential, the study said, the U.S. would need to double regional transmission capacity and increase interregional capacity fivefold by 2035.

Between the lines: That's an enormous undertaking, and building this stuff takes a long time. The earliest any of these projects will come onto the grid is 2027.