Sen. Mitt Romney blames Tucker Carlson — not politicians — for Republican base voters continuing to deny the existence of climate change.

Why it matters: An increasing number of Republican lawmakers say they want to tackle climate change ... but Donald Trump still downplays the threats it poses.

Axios chatted with the 2012 GOP presidential candidate — who announced in September that he wouldn't seek another term. Here's the edited Q&A:

Where do you see the Republican Party going on climate?

I don't know that I can speak for the party, and I listen to Donald Trump saying it's a hoax. (Note: Trump has backed off this claim.) Look, climate change is real. I hope humans are causing it because if not, we're going to be unable to make a difference to stop it.

I would put a price on carbon, and I would put in place a border adjustment fee on products that are coming from countries that are emitting at high levels.

As you're stepping away, do you foresee Congress tackling climate change in the ways you see necessary?

I don't see any evidence that the Republican leader — and I am referring in this case to Donald Trump — has any interest in doing something difficult, like addressing climate change.

Why do you think Donald Trump doesn't want to tackle climate change?

Because Tucker Carlson doesn't want to.

You think it's an external influencer factor?

Yeah. Tucker speaks to the base, and elected officials race to catch up with the base and external voices.

Are you trying to bring more Republicans over to your way of seeing climate?

They'll look at what they're seeing in their respective districts, but we do have a climate caucus, and there are a number of Republican senators that feel we should take action.

How do you feel about the IRA's climate policies?

President Biden and our Democrat friends mostly do feel-good, virtue-signaling measures that will have absolutely no impact on slowing the rate of climate change.

They make us feel good about ourselves, and we can be proud when we go to the international conferences, but global emissions continue to go up, and the temperature rises with them.