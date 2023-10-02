Axios Pro Exclusive Content

What we got from the non-shutdown

Nick Sobczyk
Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

The newly approved CR funds disaster relief and includes some notable temporary reauthorizations, Nick writes.

Why it matters: The last-minute agreement keeps programs like the National Flood Insurance Program alive while lawmakers work on long-term solutions.

  • But the Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program remains lapsed.

Among the provisions in the spending deal:

  • $16 billion to refill FEMA's Disaster Relief Fund, in line with the Biden administration's request.
  • A short-term reauthorization for the FAA in addition to the NFIP.
  • Authority to fund a base salary increase for wildland firefighters provided under the bipartisan infrastructure law.

What we're watching: any discussion of a five-year extension for the NFIP, which has lived on short-term reauthorizations since 2017.

  • Bob Menendez, one of the Senate's leading NFIP reform advocates, was just indicted on bribery charges, and neither chamber has made much progress.
  • Plus, CFATS is still in limbo, as Sen. Gary Peters tries to strike a deal with conservatives to revive the program.
