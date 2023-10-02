Share on email (opens in new window)

An Alaska mining road is driving a wedge between Sen. Lisa Murkowski and the Biden administration.

Why it matters: Murkowski isn't satisfied with money for graphite mining or the administration's Goldilocks attempt at approving the Willow oil project: She wants this long-delayed road built.

Catch up quick: Biden's Interior Department suspended right-of-way permits for the Ambler mining road, citing tribal and subsistence considerations. The road would enable mineral exploration in northwestern Alaska.

A record of decision on the road approvals is expected in the second quarter of 2024 after completion of a supplemental environmental impact statement.

Driving the news: Murkowski is frustrated with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland for past statements on the project timeline, after the secretary told her at a hearing in May that the decision would happen this year.

Days after Haaland's testimony, the department pushed the timeline to where it is now.

At a hearing last week with Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau, she prodded him to say the timeline again — "for the record."

"Not saying that I don't believe him, but you know what, with the Department right now on Alaska-related projects, we're not believing what is being said," she told Jael during an interview in the Senate subway tunnels.

Murkowski went so far as to say that Haaland may have intentionally misled the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee this year.

"She was either misleading or she didn't have the information or she gave me the answer she thought I wanted to hear, rather than what she knew was going to happen, and we've not been able to determine which it actually is."

Of note: Language in the Senate Interior-EPA approps bill report would direct the BLM to provide the committee — on which Murkowski sits — with monthly status updates on Ambler's progress.

What they're (not) saying: The Interior Department declined to comment.