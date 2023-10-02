Florida Democrats are making a long-shot attempt to get around Gov. Ron DeSantis' vetoing IRA energy efficiency money for their state.

Why it matters: It has little chance, but it shows how far Democrats are willing to go for their constituents to reap the benefits of their signature climate law.

Catch up quick: DeSantis in August vetoed funding passed by the state legislature with bipartisan support to implement the IRA's energy efficiency rebates.

The state then reportedly withdrew its application from the program.

Driving the news: Florida Democrats responded with a letter to the Energy Department requesting an alternate route for those rebates through "a direct federally managed program or locally managed programs at the country and city levels."

Rep. Darren Soto, lead signatory of the letter, told Jael last week that he believes DOE has the "discretion" to set up "a parallel program" using existing funds. "The federal government would be able to run the rebate program."

If the department isn't willing to do it, Soto said, he's working with Energy and Commerce Ranking Member Frank Pallone to put together language that can be attached to future must-pass legislation, including appropriations.

"We can amend onto [funding bills] or other germane bills the authority for the federal government … to do a direct federal implementation of the rebate program," Soto said.

Yes, but: Soto acknowledged that the direct federal approach could be "very challenging": "The statutory language is tough on this one."

In talks with DOE officials, he said, it's clear "they are frustrated with what has otherwise been bipartisan support of the program in Florida."

He said the agency hasn't given him "an official response" to the letter. "We've only had informal conversations about it.… Some of that is being debated right now."

DeSantis' office didn't respond to a request for comment. The Energy Department said in a statement that the agency "will continue its work to ensure all Americans have access to funding that helps them breathe fresher air, live safely, and keep money in their pockets."

Of note: The Florida legislature has tried to accept the money, and Rep. Kathy Castor told Axios it has until August of next year to grab a piece of it.