Senate Republicans plan to blast the Biden administration's implementation of permitting language in the debt ceiling deal in a letter this morning.

Why it matters: As trust frays between GOP lawmakers and the White House, it's undermining the odds of another pact on permitting changes.

Driving the news: Republicans on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee are expected to submit a blistering comment letter today to the Council of Environmental Quality on proposed NEPA rule changes that implement permitting language in the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The letter — led by ranking member Shelley Moore Capito and shared exclusively with Axios ahead of submission — says CEQ "acted contrary to clear congressional intent and explicit direction" while "inject[ing] more uncertainty and potential legal liability into an already labyrinthine process."

Context: The FRA set 1-to-2 year timelines for environmental reviews and a right of legal action against the government for failing to meet them.

What they're saying: The FRA was supposed to make things faster, but Biden's undermining that with other parts of his implementation rule-making, the senators argue.

"The administration is trying to mask this willful misinterpretation of the law by deceptively referring to the overall proposal as the 'Bipartisan Permitting Reform Implementation Rule,'" the letter says.

It says the proposed rule "seeks to implement partisan policy priorities that undermine the bipartisan NEPA reforms in the FRA."

The letter also accuses the administration of trying to only speed up "projects that currently have the backing of the Biden administration."

Between the lines: It's not just Garret Graves any more. Complaints now are loudly coming from Republicans crucial to the Joe Manchin-led permitting talks in the Senate, as EPW has some jurisdiction over the subject.

What we're watching: The flood of other comments CEQ is probably buried under, as today's the deadline. Hope you got your word in.