Edison International CEO talks transmission

Edison International CEO Pedro Pizarro hopes Congress will do more on transmission siting and permitting.

Why it matters: Pizarro, recently elected chair of the Edison Electric Institute, is at the forefront of the investor-owned utility world at a critical time in the energy transition.

EEI recently named Dan Brouillette, President Trump's former energy secretary, its next president.

Power plant rules: Pizarro said some utility industry input was "reflected" in EPA's proposed power plant emissions rules, but he and EEI are critical of the agency's technological timelines.

"The reality is, you have a coal fleet that's required to keep communities powered today," he said. "There's a recognition that there's going to be a timeline for those plants."

But he doesn't think hydrogen and carbon capture — the technologies EPA is relying on to decarbonize fossil fuel-fired power plants — are ready for prime time.

"The rule basically assumes that it's all available and you could be implementing it in the next decade at a massive scale. We don't see that in the cards based on where the technology is today," he said.

Permitting plans: Pizarro called the National Environmental Policy Act tweaks that Congress made in the debt ceiling deal a "good start" on permitting.

Like others in industry, he wants time limits on judicial challenges.

"Given that today it takes 11 years to build a transmission line — and about two of that is construction — we need more help to make sure that we can flow these IRA and IIJA dollars into steel in the ground," he said.

Speaking of transmission: Pizarro sees Joe Manchin's permitting bill as a "starting point" on transmission legislation.

As Congress looks to speed up deployment, lawmakers should respect existing regional planning processes, he said.

"Making sure that whatever we have at the federal level ultimately takes into account and leverages those regional planning processes is really important," he said.

Industry views: Pizarro acknowledged that investor-owned utilities have different perspectives based on their market. But generally, he said they agree that the U.S. is going to need to build more long-distance transmission.