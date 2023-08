Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

🌊 1. United (climate) Nations — House Oversight Republicans are asking for documents on the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance to determine whether the U.N. is "advancing radical climate goals."

📦 2. Sustainable procurement — The Biden administration is beginning to roll out its low-carbon government purchasing plans.

🌠3. Deep sea mining — Some House Republicans are urging the DOD to support deep-sea mining for minerals with defense applications.