The House's Interior-Environment funding bill is out, and it's chock-full of policy riders worth watching.

Why it matters: As we learned in the debt deal, partisan riders can be in play when Congress and Biden are faced with thin margins and the threat of a crisis in governing.

Driving the news: The bill would reduce spending by 35% from the fiscal 2023 appropriations for the Interior-Environment title, including a $3.96 billion cut to the EPA, according to a committee fact sheet.

It would also curb regulatory powers, like the WOTUS rule, ban EPA's social cost of carbon from being used in cost-benefit reviews, and restrict the agency's ability to control air emissions from power plants and agricultural facilities.

For Interior, the bill would limit the government's ability to implement mineral withdrawals on sought-after mineral deposits in Minnesota and Nevada, and go after sage grouse protections.

There's also language mandating oil and gas lease sales on federal lands and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Of note: The bill includes language that the mining industry deeply desires clarifying in statute that "ancillary mining activities ... are permitted with or without the discovery of a valuable mineral deposit."

Its effect would mirror a bill introduced by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto that offered a fix to a court ruling challenging how mine developers locate mills and waste sites under the 1872 mining law.

What they're saying: "Despite cuts in the deal on the debt limit earlier this year, extreme MAGA Republicans are showing they will never be satisfied," said the League of Conservation Voters' David Shadburn.