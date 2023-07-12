Ruben Gallego wants the president to declare heat "emergencies."

Why it matters: Gallego's trying to find bipartisan solutions to get more support for Arizona amid a dangerous heat wave (and for his Senate campaign).

Driving the news: Gallego's bill, which has backing from Nevada Republican Mark Amodei, would add "extreme heat" to the list of emergencies the president can respond to under the Stafford Act.

A Gallego spokesman said the lawmaker is working on getting a Senate companion bill and that his office is engaging on the details with FEMA and the House T&I Committee.

The big picture: Arizona is sustaining record heat. Phoenix will break the record 18-day streak of 110-plus-degree days if those highs continue through Tuesday, the NWS said.

Between the lines: Bipartisan climate policy responses like these don't come around all the time, a testament to the dire heat in the West.