🎇 EPA fireworks: Joe Goffman, who leads EPA's Office of Air and Radiation, is scheduled to testify before House Oversight and Accountability tomorrow about the agency's proposed emissions standards.

🛢 Oil oversight: The Senate Budget Committee is continuing its broadsides against the fossil fuel industry and "dark money" tactics Wednesday.

⚡️ Apropos of approps: The House Appropriations Committee will mark up its Energy-Water title Thursday.

House Republicans want to slice away at spending on energy- and climate-related programs, including money from the Inflation Reduction Act.

😮‍💨 Permitting marathon: The House Natural Resources Committee has a big Thursday, with hours of testimony from CEQ Chair Brenda Mallory and then a hearty afternoon markup.

The markup includes a bill from GOP member Russ Fulcher intended to hasten permits for certain communications infrastructure projects.

🇧🇷 Deforestation blues: The Senate Finance Committee is going to hear from experts about loss of the Amazon rain forest Thursday.