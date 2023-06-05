HHS climate-health office lacks funding and champions

Share on email (opens in new window)

⚕️ A tiny government office without dedicated funding from Congress has been tasked with selling President Biden’s climate law to a carbon-heavy health care sector.

Why it matters: HHS' Office of Climate Change and Health Equity seeks to use the Inflation Reduction Act and other resources to help decarbonize an industry that's responsible for roughly 8.5% of U.S. carbon emissions.

But the office has not been funded in appropriations, forcing it to operate without full-time staff and rely on personnel on loan from other parts of HHS.

And the office faces Republican skepticism. “Is HHS in charge of regulating climate emissions? Am I missing something here?" Rep. Dan Crenshaw asked during a March hearing.

How it works: Since opening in 2021, the office has become a resource for health care organizations seeking federal help for climate-related efforts.

In an interview, acting director John Balbus said one major success is the working group on climate and health equity, which the office has been able to pull together from various HHS divisions.

OCCHE also creates seasonal forecasts with upcoming regional climate hazards and details about how they might affect community health.

Zoom in: One of the office’s most visible accomplishments: a voluntary pledge campaign to get companies and health care organizations on board with reducing emissions.

The pledge calls for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and ultimately reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

The administration initially closed the pledge to new signatures in October but reopened it in March after more organizations expressed interest.

So far, 116 groups have signed on. They include CommonSpirit and Ascension, the third- and fourth-largest health systems, and pharma giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Reality check: It's hard getting the health care industry to willingly cut emissions.

HHS says only about 15% of the country’s hospitals have signed on so far.

Notably absent is the largest health system, HCA Healthcare. It didn't respond to questions about why it hasn't signed the pledge.

What they’re saying: Balbus said the health care sector has been “slower than other sectors to recognize the need” to address climate change.

The challenges in pushing it to act, he said, range from the technical — it’s hard to track all of a hospital's produced emissions — to the politics of getting strained facilities to take on anything seen as undue costs.

Health care providers are also still emotionally and financially dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

If OCCHE succeeds in getting health care organizations on board with climate resiliency, Balbus said, it’ll bring about what he called the “mobilization of finance.”

“We're creating the resources, the technical guidance exists, but there's going to have to be an investment in this country — just as there is in roadways — in the health system and its resilience.”

$ Threat level: OCCHE’s job is made more difficult by its lack of funding.

Biden requested $3 million for the office last year, but Democrats didn’t secure the money when they had full control of Congress. He asked for $5 million this year.

Balbus acknowledged “an issue” with money, but brushed off any notion that the coming appropriations season — or new budget caps passed in the debt limit deal — will impact operations.

What’s next: Tammy Baldwin has an opening to fight for funding the office as new chair of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee overseeing HHS.