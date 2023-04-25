Axios Pro Exclusive Content

New renewables lobbyists

Nick Sobczyk
35 mins ago
illustration of the US Capitol building with a large satellite system sticking out of the top next to text that reads "for your radar"

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

The American Clean Power Association has tapped former GOP and Joe Manchin aides to lobby on IRA implementation and tax policy.

Why it matters: It's a crucial time for the renewables industry, which is wading into wonky fights over the specifics of various IRA tax incentives.

Driving the news: The renewables trade group is bringing in Cornerstone Government Affairs to dig into the IRA, according to a registration form filed last week.

  • That includes Sarah Venuto, Manchin's former Energy and Natural Resources staff director.
  • Venuto also has experience lobbying for Duke Energy and the natural gas industry, and was director of the Office of External Affairs at FERC before joining Cornerstone in February.
  • Also on the list is Christopher Hodgson, a former high-ranking staffer for Steve Scalise, and John Sandell, a one-time tax counsel for the GOP on Ways and Means.
Go deeper