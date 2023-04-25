New renewables lobbyists
The American Clean Power Association has tapped former GOP and Joe Manchin aides to lobby on IRA implementation and tax policy.
Why it matters: It's a crucial time for the renewables industry, which is wading into wonky fights over the specifics of various IRA tax incentives.
Driving the news: The renewables trade group is bringing in Cornerstone Government Affairs to dig into the IRA, according to a registration form filed last week.
- That includes Sarah Venuto, Manchin's former Energy and Natural Resources staff director.
- Venuto also has experience lobbying for Duke Energy and the natural gas industry, and was director of the Office of External Affairs at FERC before joining Cornerstone in February.
- Also on the list is Christopher Hodgson, a former high-ranking staffer for Steve Scalise, and John Sandell, a one-time tax counsel for the GOP on Ways and Means.