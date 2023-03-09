Heinrich's transmission permit bill
👀 Sen. Martin Heinrich will soon introduce legislation to speed permitting and deployment of electric transmission lines.
Why it matters: The success of the IRA's climate investments depends on building more interstate power lines to take renewable energy around the country.
- It's a primary objective for Democrats in the ongoing Hill push to overhaul environmental laws.
Driving the news: The bill would give FERC more authority to site and permit big transmission lines, Heinrich said today at ACORE's annual policy forum.
- "We'll probably be introducing in a matter of weeks," Heinrich told Nick as he grabbed coffee at the event.
- Heinrich said he also plans to reintroduce legislation to overhaul interregional transmission planning and create a new investment tax credit for power line projects.
Our thought bubble: Heinrich will be a player in any negotiations in the Senate about environmental permits, which makes this a proposal to watch.
Yes, but: The GOP opposed provisions of Sen. Joe Manchin's permit bill last year that would similarly have given FERC more siting authority.
- Republicans say they don't want to take power out of the hands of state utility regulators.
Of note: John Podesta, who's overseeing President Biden's clean-energy efforts, indicated at the ACORE forum that the White House is still talking to Manchin and others about striking a deal on permits.
- "Whether both sides can find common ground remains to be seen, but we're committed to negotiating in an honest way," Podesta said.