Heinrich's transmission permit bill

Nick Sobczyk
46 mins ago

👀 Sen. Martin Heinrich will soon introduce legislation to speed permitting and deployment of electric transmission lines.

Why it matters: The success of the IRA's climate investments depends on building more interstate power lines to take renewable energy around the country.

  • It's a primary objective for Democrats in the ongoing Hill push to overhaul environmental laws.

Driving the news: The bill would give FERC more authority to site and permit big transmission lines, Heinrich said today at ACORE's annual policy forum.

Our thought bubble: Heinrich will be a player in any negotiations in the Senate about environmental permits, which makes this a proposal to watch.

Yes, but: The GOP opposed provisions of Sen. Joe Manchin's permit bill last year that would similarly have given FERC more siting authority.

  • Republicans say they don't want to take power out of the hands of state utility regulators.

Of note: John Podesta, who's overseeing President Biden's clean-energy efforts, indicated at the ACORE forum that the White House is still talking to Manchin and others about striking a deal on permits.

  • "Whether both sides can find common ground remains to be seen, but we're committed to negotiating in an honest way," Podesta said.
