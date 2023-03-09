👀 Sen. Martin Heinrich will soon introduce legislation to speed permitting and deployment of electric transmission lines.

Why it matters: The success of the IRA's climate investments depends on building more interstate power lines to take renewable energy around the country.

It's a primary objective for Democrats in the ongoing Hill push to overhaul environmental laws.

Driving the news: The bill would give FERC more authority to site and permit big transmission lines, Heinrich said today at ACORE's annual policy forum.

"We'll probably be introducing in a matter of weeks," Heinrich told Nick as he grabbed coffee at the event.

Heinrich said he also plans to reintroduce legislation to overhaul interregional transmission planning and create a new investment tax credit for power line projects.

Our thought bubble: Heinrich will be a player in any negotiations in the Senate about environmental permits, which makes this a proposal to watch.

Yes, but: The GOP opposed provisions of Sen. Joe Manchin's permit bill last year that would similarly have given FERC more siting authority.

Republicans say they don't want to take power out of the hands of state utility regulators.

Of note: John Podesta, who's overseeing President Biden's clean-energy efforts, indicated at the ACORE forum that the White House is still talking to Manchin and others about striking a deal on permits.