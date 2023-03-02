President Biden is expected to break out the veto pen for the first time after the Senate passed a resolution reversing a Department of Labor rule on ESG investing.

Why it matters: This is a political bludgeon for Republicans ahead of 2024, as well as a legal strategy they think can get the rule thrown out in court.

Go deeper: Republicans will also likely force a vote on the Biden administration’s Waters of the United States rule, forcing moderates up for re-election to take a stance on that politically contentious regulation.