What we're watching: GOP's energy package
Why it matters: It's the starting point for the GOP in any potential deal with the Senate to overhaul environmental permitting laws.
What's happening: House Natural Resources is working on several bills in two hearings this week, most notably the BUILDER Act.
- That legislation would curb the scope and timelines for National Environmental Policy Act reviews of energy and infrastructure projects and limit lawsuits challenging environmental permits.
- We expect that to be at the center of the GOP effort to change NEPA.
Meanwhile, E&C subcommittees plan to vote out 16 pieces of legislation today promoting mineral and energy production.
- That includes bills to repeal parts of the Inflation Reduction Act.
Quick take: We're skeptical that any of this will become law this year, but it's worth watching how the debate unfolds after last year's Manchin permitting bill fight.