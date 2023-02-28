Oversight staff turnover

House Natural Resources Republicans are hiring new oversight staff after key investigators left for other committees.

Why it matters: Republicans want to aggressively investigate the Biden administration’s climate policies but a key panel is going through some staffing churn.

Driving the news: Sang Yi—chief investigator for Republicans on the panel’s oversight subcommittee—left the committee earlier this month, spokeswoman Rebekah Hoshiko confirmed to Jael.

Yi, who had that role since 2019, is now the GOP’s investigations director on the House Homeland Security Committee, according to LegiStorm.

The panel also recently lost Meghan Holland, who served as counsel on the Natural Resources oversight subcommittee. Holland is now on T&I, per LegiStorm.

Flashback: Republicans on the panel have big shoes to fill when it comes to overseeing the opposing party's energy policies.

Democrats spent two years under Trump unleashing a barrage of document requests on not just energy policy but allegations of ethical breaches and good government issues.

The big picture: The committee's GOP leadership wants to investigate various Biden policies including the 30x30 initiative and efforts to fund mining projects in other countries.

Committee chairman Bruce Westerman told Jael he's interested in investigating — maybe even subpoenaing — environmental organizations.

Staffing up will be critical in that effort. But it's almost March and time is of the essence.

What they’re saying: Hoshiko said the panel has new oversight counsel starting "this week" and they are "actively vetting candidates" for a staff director position.