Oversight staff turnover
House Natural Resources Republicans are hiring new oversight staff after key investigators left for other committees.
Why it matters: Republicans want to aggressively investigate the Biden administration’s climate policies but a key panel is going through some staffing churn.
Driving the news: Sang Yi—chief investigator for Republicans on the panel’s oversight subcommittee—left the committee earlier this month, spokeswoman Rebekah Hoshiko confirmed to Jael.
- Yi, who had that role since 2019, is now the GOP’s investigations director on the House Homeland Security Committee, according to LegiStorm.
- The panel also recently lost Meghan Holland, who served as counsel on the Natural Resources oversight subcommittee. Holland is now on T&I, per LegiStorm.
Flashback: Republicans on the panel have big shoes to fill when it comes to overseeing the opposing party's energy policies.
- Democrats spent two years under Trump unleashing a barrage of document requests on not just energy policy but allegations of ethical breaches and good government issues.
The big picture: The committee's GOP leadership wants to investigate various Biden policies including the 30x30 initiative and efforts to fund mining projects in other countries.
- Committee chairman Bruce Westerman told Jael he's interested in investigating — maybe even subpoenaing — environmental organizations.
- Staffing up will be critical in that effort. But it's almost March and time is of the essence.
What they’re saying: Hoshiko said the panel has new oversight counsel starting "this week" and they are "actively vetting candidates" for a staff director position.
- "In addition, all of our subcommittees have oversight responsibilities so no duty is being left idle," she said in an email.