Aymium has raised $210 million in a combination of equity and debt to build a plant in California to produce a biocarbon that can be used to replace coal. Why it matters: Carbon-intensive and dirty coal is still a major power generation source in many countries like Japan.

Zoom in: Aymium, based in Minnesota, said senior debt in the form of green bonds will be issued by ECP ForeStar and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Green Credit Fund.

Japan Green Investment Corp. for Carbon Neutrality and Aymium will provide subordinated debt.

Hokuriku Electric Power Company, Nippon Steel Trading, and Aymium provided equity financing.

The facility will be built in Williams, Calif., and construction is supposed to be done by 2025.

How it works: Aymium converts waste biomass into what it calls a biocarbon product that can be used to replace coal and other fossil fuels used in industrial processes.

The company says the biocarbon can be a drop-in, low-carbon replacement for coal in a power generation plant.

The big picture: Japan's use of coal has remained high due to it idling nuclear facilities in the wake of the Fukushima disaster and its lack of land for wind and solar.