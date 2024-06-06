Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios
Aymium has raised $210 million in a combination of equity and debt to build a plant in California to produce a biocarbon that can be used to replace coal.
Why it matters: Carbon-intensive and dirty coal is still a major power generation source in many countries like Japan.
Zoom in: Aymium, based in Minnesota, said senior debt in the form of green bonds will be issued by ECP ForeStar and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners through its Green Credit Fund.
How it works: Aymium converts waste biomass into what it calls a biocarbon product that can be used to replace coal and other fossil fuels used in industrial processes.
The big picture: Japan's use of coal has remained high due to it idling nuclear facilities in the wake of the Fukushima disaster and its lack of land for wind and solar.