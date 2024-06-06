The U.S. increased solar panel production capacity in the first quarter, driven by government support, according to a new report.

Why it matters: Through incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration has appeared to have helped reinvigorate the domestic solar supply chain.

Zoom in: Q1 capacity for domestic module manufacturing jumped 71% to 26.6 GW compared to the year-ago period.

The rise represented the largest quarter of solar manufacturing growth in American history. Production capacity is determined by the amount of solar modules that factories could produce if fully operating.

The report says that once America's solar factories are running at full tilt, it would be enough to supply 70% of the entire demand for solar panels in the U.S.

Clean energy policies in the IRA were the driving force behind the majority of this investment, said the report.

Meanwhile, the U.S. installed a near record 11.8 GW of solar panels, bringing total deployed solar capacity to 200 GW in the U.S., says the report. The bulk of those installations were utility-scale solar projects.

Yes, but: The report notes that the rooftop residential solar market experienced its worst quarter in two years largely due to the policy changes in California, which has slashed the incentives homeowners can get for solar panels.

The commercial and community solar markets remained steady year-over-year.

The big picture: Solar remains the most important technology to decarbonize the power grid.