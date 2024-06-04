Fusion startup Xcimer raises $100M to build huge laser

Share on email (opens in new window)

Fusion startup Xcimer Energy has raised a $100 million Series A round to build a prototype of its laser-driven fusion system. Why it matters: There's growing momentum around nuclear fusion as the tech moves closer to commercialization and investors plow money into promising firms.

Driving the news: The round was led by London-based tech investor Hedosophia, which has been active in architecting SPACs over the past couple of years.

The funding also included a who's-who of climate tech VCs: Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, Prelude Ventures, Emerson Collective, Gigascale Capital and Starlight Ventures.

Xcimer co-founder and CTO Alexander Valys said the funding would be spent on engineering and hardware to build out a 100-foot-long, 60,000-square-foot laser prototype system that would "fill most of the inside of a warehouse in Denver."

The funding will also help Xcimer, founded in early 2022 and based in Denver, execute on its roadmap for a $9 million Department of Energy grant.

Catch up quick: Xcimer is developing a type of nuclear fusion tech called laser-driven inertial fusion, which uses a high-powered laser to compress nuclear fuel and kick off the fusion reaction.

Inertial fusion is an alternative, arguably overlooked approach to fusion. Many of the companies developing fusion systems use magnets to confine fusion plasma using designs like the tokamak.

Xcimer's co-founders, who were roommates at MIT, say the laser-driven inertial fusion systems can be simpler to design and have lower development and operating costs compared with the magnet-based fusion systems.

In late 2022, California's National Ignition Facility achieved fusion ignition and breakeven using a laser-based inertial fusion design.

The big picture: Researchers have been working on fusion tech for many decades, and it's not yet commercialized.

Yet the NIF breakthrough emerged at a time when there's also an insatiable demand for clean electricity driven by the combination of onshoring, the growth of EVs, and AI data centers.

Dozens of fusion firms have emerged and are in various stages of reaching their goals.

Companies like Microsoft and Nucor have even done deals to buy electricity from future fusion plants built by startup Helion.

What's next: Xcimer will eventually need to build the world's highest energy laser to build its planned commercial fusion reactor.