An accelerator program is backing an overlooked and inefficient segment of food in New York state: the cold chain, the group tells Axios. Why it matters: Transporting, storing and selling food has a sprawling carbon footprint across everything from chiller trucks to warehouses to grocery stores.

Driving the news: The nonprofit The Clean Fight just unveiled seven startups in its latest, fourth accelerator program, which is focused on the cold chain.

The companies are selling technology such as an urban geothermal system, cold chain software, and cleaner and more efficient ways to purify air in food storage spaces.

The companies get access to $125,000, connections to retail customers like Albertsons and Walmart, and mentorship on how to navigate the New York market.

The New York cold chain market is huge and complex, but "if you can crack the New York market, it's a model that others can follow," says Kate Frucher, The Clean Fight managing director.

Zoom in: The program is funded by groups like the New York State Energy Research and Development Agency (NYSERDA) and the Department of Energy.

The companies include: air purifier Air Water Global, geothermal startup Bedrock Energy, cooling company Blue Frontier, heat pump and chiller startup Energy Machines, fleet management company Flipturn, HVAC software startup Glacier Grid, and cold chain software developer Ndustrial.

The Big Picture: Food waste is a massive problem in the U.S. It's a major source of carbon emissions as well as lost value.