Creandum, the Swedish venture capital firm that backed tech giants Spotify and Klarna, raised another €500 million for a seventh fund targeting early-stage startups. Why it matters: The firm's planning dozens of new investments, including in climate startups.

The big picture: Creandum expects to make 35-40 investments in startups raising seed through Series A rounds, per European tech news site Sifted.

The intrigue: More than half of the new fund's capital came from U.S. investors. It drew 30 LPs in all, including five U.S. university endowments.

Creandum's climate-oriented investments have included energy software developer Enode, electricity supplier Fuse, EV charging software developer Monta, battery software analytics startup Twaice, and electric motorcycle maker Cake.

Cake, based in Sweden, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year after raising more than $74 million.

Context: The fund close follows a couple of other nine-figure venture raises targeting European startups.