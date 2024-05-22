Share on email (opens in new window)

Software developer Verse has closed a $20.5 million Series A led by Google's venture arm, the startup tells Axios. Why it matters: Breakneck electricity demand driven by data centers and green energy mandates are forcing businesses to take greater control over their power consumption.

State of play: Verse is among a number of B2B software developers that see dollar signs in helping businesses cut electricity costs and emissions.

Verse and its funders says the company's energy management software is more automated than competitors and better integrates multiple data streams.

Driving the news: GV led the startup's all-equity round, which closed in early May after about a four-week raise.

Coatue, CIV, and MCJ Collective participated.

Reality check: "To deliver a venture-scale return, Verse needs to be operating in a bunch of different markets," GV general partner Andy Wheeler says. "That's a challenge with the different regulatory regimes."

💭 Alan's thought bubble: Scarcer electrons from the data center boom, increasingly complex networks, and growing pressure on businesses to go green makes this prime time for energy management.