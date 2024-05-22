Software developer Verse has closed a $20.5 million Series A led by Google's venture arm, the startup tells Axios.
Why it matters: Breakneck electricity demand driven by data centers and green energy mandates are forcing businesses to take greater control over their power consumption.
State of play: Verse is among a number of B2B software developers that see dollar signs in helping businesses cut electricity costs and emissions.
- Verse and its funders says the company's energy management software is more automated than competitors and better integrates multiple data streams.
Driving the news: GV led the startup's all-equity round, which closed in early May after about a four-week raise.
- Coatue, CIV, and MCJ Collective participated.
Reality check: "To deliver a venture-scale return, Verse needs to be operating in a bunch of different markets," GV general partner Andy Wheeler says. "That's a challenge with the different regulatory regimes."
💭 Alan's thought bubble: Scarcer electrons from the data center boom, increasingly complex networks, and growing pressure on businesses to go green makes this prime time for energy management.