Reactive Technologies raises £25M for grid monitoring

Reactive Technologies, a UK startup developing tech to monitor electric grids, raised a £25 million Series D. Why it matters: Countries need to vastly expand the resilience of their electric networks to meet decarbonization goals.

Zoom in: M&G's Catalyst led the all-equity round, which closed in Q1. BGF and Breakthrough Energy Ventures joined.

How it works: Reactive's grid monitoring tech enables networks to boost stability and prevent curtailments and blackouts.

Operators dial back — or curtail — electricity generation to reduce stress on the grid, which can occur when temperatures soar or when renewables like solar are putting too much electricity onto the grid.

Zoom out: Global spending to build and upgrade electric grids will need to outpace investment in renewable energy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, per BNEF.