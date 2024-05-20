There's also growing momentum for large corporates, like Microsoft, to buy carbon removal credits from these types of removal projects. Tech companies with a growing data center footprint are particularly interested in DAC.
Yes, but: DAC is still in a relatively early stage of deployment and is generally too expensive.
Investors are hoping DAC machines will follow the cost curve of other climate technologies, like solar panels and wind turbines, that become a lot cheaper as the tech is produced and deployed in larger volumes.
State of play: 280 Earth is the latest DAC startup to raise funds on the road to commercialization.
On Friday, Spiritus announced a deal with Saudi Arabia oil giant Aramco, to potentially build Spiritus' DAC machines in the kingdom. Aramco's VC arm, Aramco Ventures, also has made an equity investment in the startup.
In March, CarbonCapture said it had closed a Series A round of $80 million from investors including Prime Movers Lab, Aramco Ventures, Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, Siemens Financial Services, Idealab X, and TimeVentures.
Last year, Occidental acquired direct air capture startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1 billion, kicking off a wave of interest and strong valuations in the sector.