Houston startup International Battery Metals is building a unique modular lithium extraction system near Utah's Great Salt Lake.
Why it matters: Building offsite and transporting the system by truck can slash costs for lithium projects.
Driving the news: International Battery Metals signed an agreement with Salt Lake City-based US Magnesium to install a direct lithium extraction plant.
Zoom in: "We think we are by far the lowest capex company for extracting lithium," CTO John Burba tells Axios.
- "We have a plant that we can build in less than two years, put on site in one or two months, hook it up, and get it rolling."
- The company trades under the symbol IBAT on the Canadian Stock Exchange.
Catch up fast: Typical methods for extracting the lithium used in batteries require evaporating large pools of briny water. It's a slow, inefficient process.
- A handful of companies are pursuing what's known as direct lithium extraction (DLE), a category of different technologies that aim to make the process more efficient.
The latest: International Battery Metals says it can build a smaller and more mobile extraction system.
- The one it sent to Utah was built in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The system spans about 3 acres, small compared with conventional lithium extraction. It has annual production capacity of up to 5,000 tons.
- The company is completing testing. It expects to bring it online in the next three months.
Reality check: Before this project, International Battery Metals had completed only a three-month test of its lithium extraction system.