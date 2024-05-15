Share on email (opens in new window)

A Quilt heat pump mounted to a wall and lit up. Photo: Courtesy of Quilt

Quilt, a startup backed by a group of climate tech VC investors, has launched its heat pump for homes. Why it matters: The company is bringing tech industry consumer product design to the old school HVAC sector and helping raise the profile of the humble heat pump.

The big picture: The heat pumps cool and heat spaces using electricity, instead of gas or other fossil fuels, lowering home carbon emissions in the process.

Zoom in: Quilt showed off the heat pumps at a launch event Tuesday night at a home in Los Altos, Calif., which featured a conversation with Galvanize Climate Solutions' Tom Steyer, an investor in the company.

Quilt's hardware is designed to blend into a home's walls and have front panels that can be swapped, painted, or wallpapered.

The system enables room-by-room control, uses a smartphone app, and costs $6,499 per room before rebates.

Quilt plans to start selling the systems in the Bay Area this summer.

Catch up quick: The Redwood City, Calif.-based company raised a $33 million Series A last month co-led by Energy Impact Partners and Galvanize Climate Solutions, and including Lowercarbon Capital, Gradient Ventures, MCJ Collective, Garage Capital, Incite Ventures, and Drew Scott.

💭 Katie's thought bubble: Quilt is taking the same approach as Nest or Mill and trying to tackle an industrial product with Silicon Valley consumer product design.