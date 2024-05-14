Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dallas private equity firm Cresta Fund Management is raising $650 million for a sustainability fund targeting alternative fuels and carbon capture and similar "green molecules" sectors. Why it matters: The fund brings a big wad of cash to industrial decarbonization efforts.

The big picture: Cresta plans to back companies involved in renewable natural gas, renewable diesel and other low-carbon fuels, as well as carbon-capture companies that help make those fuels more environmentally friendly.

The technologies "can solve a whole range of greenhouse gas problems that current electricity-only solutions aren't addressing," managing partner Chris Rozzell tells Axios.

"Agricultural waste is a real problem that has to be dealt with, and it's a real greenhouse gas hit. And there's no amount of wind or solar that's going to stop cows from emitting methane."

Zoom in: Cresta began raising Sustainable Fund II in early 2024. It expects to reach final close in Q1 2025.

The firm plans to back up to 10 companies through the fund, writing first checks of $30 million to $100 million, typically as control investments.

Most of the fund's LPs are endowments and foundations.

Cresta previously raised an energy fund in 2017 targeting conventional assets such as oil and gas. It closed its first sustainability-focused fund in 2021, raising $291 million, per PitchBook.

What's next: Cresta this week expects to close its first investment, in a renewable fuels company, followed soon by an investment in the carbon capture sector.