Shares of advanced nuclear company Oklo recovered a bit Monday morning after plunging more than 50% on their debut late last week.
Why it matters: The buzzy SPAC is backed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Zoom in: Oklo rode the early trend of data center operators looking at small advanced nuclear to power generative AI.
Yes, but: The company's brutal NYSE debut on Friday reflects the risks for a pre-revenue company in a new sector, that also happens to be a SPAC.
Driving the news: Oklo saw its shares drop over 50% on its first day of trading on Friday to close at $8.45 per share, valuing the company at about $364 million. It was valued at $850 million when the SPAC was announced last year. The stock traded 10% higher Monday.
- Oklo raised $306 million, an amount that exceeded expectations, CEO Jacob DeWitte told Axios.
Zoom in: Data centers for AI have been a major driving factor for the company, said DeWitte.
- "I don't think anyone has a better sense of what the energy needs are going to be in this space" than Altman, said DeWitte.
Catch up quick: Oklo was founded in 2013 and went through Y-Combinator early on, where Altman was the president.
- Altman was Oklo's first major investor and is its chairman.
- The SPAC that Oklo merged with to go public, called AltC, was co-created by Altman and investor Michael Klein.
- Altman has said that the future of AI depends on a clean energy breakthrough, and he has invested in both nuclear fission via Oklo and nuclear fusion through a company called Helion Energy.
What's next: Oklo will need to hit its technical milestones and gain approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission before its first reactor can go online.
- The company will also need to figure out how to bolster its stock price through the years before generating revenue.