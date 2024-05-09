Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Battery recycling startup Li Industries has closed a Series B round of $36 million to build its next recycling facility. Why it matters: Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are quickly gaining market share but aren't easily recycled. Li Industries says it's cracked that code.

How it works: Li Industries claims it can economically and sustainable recycle LFP batteries, which are powering a growing wave of EVs, and have been a challenge to recycle.

Zoom in: The round, which will ultimately close at $42 million, was co-led by Bosch Ventures, Khosla Ventures and LG Tech Ventures, and included new investors Formosa Smart Energy Tech Corp., Anglo American Decarbonization Ventures and Chevron Technology Ventures.

Existing investors Shell Ventures and Myriad Ventures also joined.

The Pineville, North Carolina-based company, founded in 2017, will use the funds to build a 10,000-ton recycling facility using its tech.

The big picture: The Inflation Reduction Act has helped kick start momentum around new battery recycling infrastructure in the U.S.

To qualify for tax credits, a portion of critical minerals in EV batteries have to originate from extraction or processing in the U.S. or countries with free trade agreements.

The growing demand for EVs is also boosting the need for new battery recycling facilities.

State of play: There's a handful of investor-backed players building battery recycling plants in the U.S. including Redwood Materials, Ascend Elements, Li-Cycle and Green Li-ion.