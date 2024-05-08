Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pascal, a startup that makes refrigerants, raised an $8 million seed round to replace coolant gas with a solid. Why it matters: Solid refrigerant eliminates one of the most potent greenhouse gases in the world, while cutting cooling costs as much as 80%.

The big picture: Pascal is working with colorful powders that trap and remove heat more efficiently than coolant gas.

The idea of using solid refrigerant has been around since the 1970s. Pascal's breakthrough is figuring out how to do so more cheaply.

Zoom in: The approach hinges on pressure. Conventional fridges and air conditioners use pressure to convert coolant liquid into gas, a process that chills surrounding air.

Pascal found a cost effective way to apply pressure to solids.

Those solids for now can resemble white, purple, and gold coffee grounds. They may end up being closer to a film, coating or some other material as the company develops its tech.

The actual molecules go from looking like dry stalks of spaghetti to squiggles of cooked pasta, and then back again.

Driving the news: Engine Ventures led Pascal's all-equity round, which closed April 19.

Khosla Ventures and existing investor Blindspot Ventures joined.

Engine Ventures general partner Michael Kearney joined the board, alongside CEO Adam Slavney and a yet-to-be-named independent member

Pascal is targeting commercial refrigeration, where products and customer needs tend to be more uniform than home HVAC setups.