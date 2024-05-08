Pascal, a startup that makes refrigerants, raised an $8 million seed round to replace coolant gas with a solid.
Why it matters: Solid refrigerant eliminates one of the most potent greenhouse gases in the world, while cutting cooling costs as much as 80%.
The big picture: Pascal is working with colorful powders that trap and remove heat more efficiently than coolant gas.
- The idea of using solid refrigerant has been around since the 1970s. Pascal's breakthrough is figuring out how to do so more cheaply.
Zoom in: The approach hinges on pressure. Conventional fridges and air conditioners use pressure to convert coolant liquid into gas, a process that chills surrounding air.
- Pascal found a cost effective way to apply pressure to solids.
Those solids for now can resemble white, purple, and gold coffee grounds. They may end up being closer to a film, coating or some other material as the company develops its tech.
- The actual molecules go from looking like dry stalks of spaghetti to squiggles of cooked pasta, and then back again.
Driving the news: Engine Ventures led Pascal's all-equity round, which closed April 19.
- Khosla Ventures and existing investor Blindspot Ventures joined.
- Engine Ventures general partner Michael Kearney joined the board, alongside CEO Adam Slavney and a yet-to-be-named independent member
Pascal is targeting commercial refrigeration, where products and customer needs tend to be more uniform than home HVAC setups.
- The Boston-based startup plans to use the seed round to develop what it's calling a commercially relevant prototype.