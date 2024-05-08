Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Investment groups KKR and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are partnering up to create a new $2 billion sustainable infrastructure partnership. Why it matters: Infrastructure investors are ramping up financing in clean energy, storage and efficiency upgrades as companies and governments plow ahead on the energy transition.

Zoom in: The investors have created a permanent capital vehicle called CarbonCount Holdings 1 LLC, or CCH1, to invest in projects like rooftop and utility solar, fleet electrification and building HVAC upgrades across the U.S.

HASI and KKR are each committing $1 billion to the vehicle, which will be deployed over the next 18 months.

Catch up quick: KKR has already committed over $15 billion to energy transition and climate-related companies through its infrastructure funds.

The big picture: Global investments in the energy transition reached a record $1.8 trillion last year, up 17% from 2022, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.