A tough fundraising climate was among the issues next-gen battery developer Ambri cited in its bankruptcy filing. Why it matters: Capital-intensive climate tech startups like battery makers remain vulnerable to the broad pullback in venture funding.

Zoom in: Bill Gates-backed Ambri, which is working on a liquid metal battery, says investors pulled out of key fundraising processes last year, eventually leading to liquidity issues building out its manufacturing facility.

The company says it plans to sell itself to existing noteholders, including firms associated with Gates and hedge fund investor John Paulson, unless it gets a better offer via an auction.

The noteholders will make an initial bid worth $38 million using debt owed to them.

The Marlborough, Mass., company said in court filings that it will halt its plans for manufacturing and refocus on R&D and licensing.

Catch up quick: The company had early funding from Gates and ARPA-E and raised millions of dollars from investors over the years including VC firm Khosla Ventures, energy company Total, and Indian conglomerate Reliance.

It closed an almost $150 million Series E round in 2021 and planned to raise $300 million in 2023, which was halted.

Co-founded by MIT professor Don Sadoway and researcher David Bradwell, Ambri aimed to commercialize a long-duration battery for grid storage using new chemistry.

It partnered with big names on pilot deployments like Microsoft and Xcel Energy.

The big picture: Commercialization of the tech was pushed back over the years due to engineering hurdles.

New battery chemistries are incredibly hard to commercialize, and the sector is littered with failed startups that couldn't move from the lab into manufacturing.

The success story that is lithium-ion batteries benefited from many decades of investment and research by Asian battery conglomerates.

The bottom line: Ambri is not alone in the challenges that the market reset delivered, causing cratered valuations, high costs of borrowing and a lack of investor support.