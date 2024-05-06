Zeekr, the EV brand from Chinese auto giant Geely, is looking to raise up to $367.5 million in an IPO according to a filing from Friday. Why it matters: The listing, which could be the biggest from a Chinese firm in years, comes at a time of greater scrutiny of Chinese-owned companies operating in the U.S.

The listing also shows how companies are starting to test the public markets again and are getting creative.

Zoom in: Zeekr's potential IPO is less aggressive and somewhat unusual compared to its reported plans last year to raise $1 billion.

The filing says that Zeekr plans to sell 17.5 million American depositary shares for $18 to $21 apiece, and will list the ADR shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

Parent company Geely Auto, self-driving tech company Mobileye Global and battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) say they are interested in subscribing for as much as $349 million worth of shares in the offering. Geely says it alone is interested in $320 million in shares.

Zeekr is targeting a valuation of up to $5.13 billion in the offering, which is lower than the valuation it sought last year.

Of note: Zeekr grew its annual revenue by more than 60% to $7.3 billion between 2022 and 2023 and had a net loss of $1.17 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Catch up quick: Last year Zeekr raised $750 million from private investors including Mobileye founder and CEO Amnon Shashua, Guangzhou city's investment arm, and CATL.

The public markets have been cool to electric vehicle companies over the past year, following the sharp declines of a handful of SPACs from EV makers.

The big picture: Chinese automakers are taking the EV industry by storm, with low-cost, competitive vehicles.