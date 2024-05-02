Here's how close fusion startups are to producing energy

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Axios Research; Table: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios Fusion energy, and its promise of near-limitless zero-emissions electricity, is the ultimate climate moonshot. It's also devilishly difficult to know just how close — or far — we are from that goal. State of play: After colleague Katie Fehrenbacher yesterday checked in with Commonwealth Fusion, we reached out to other notable fusion developers to see where they're at.

The big picture: The ultimate goal is "net energy," or producing a fusion reaction that generates more energy than it consumes.

"Energy," of course, includes heat as well as electricity.

Some developers, such as Commonwealth Fusion, distinguish between when they'll produce net energy, and when they'll achieve the more meaningful goal of "net electricity" — actual electricity production from their fusion machines.

Commonwealth says that it won't reach that latter goal until the 2030s.

Bottom line: Generating electricity from fusion is still years away.

Then again, ask a conventional nuclear developer if they can build a traditional large reactor in the U.S. within the next 10 years, and you'll be laughed out of the room.

Zoom out: The other main category of advanced nuclear energy is a small modular reactor.