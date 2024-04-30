The most likely climate IPOs, according to PitchBook

Data: Pitchbook; Note: Predicted likelihood based on PitchBook data including deal activity, active investors, company details and historical exits; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals PitchBook last year introduced an "Exit Predictor" scoring startups on their chances of going public or being acquired (or neither). The big picture: Some of these companies are who you'd expect, namely energy data darling Arcadia and long-duration battery maker Form Energy. Both are among the most credible and well-funded companies in climate.

Yes, but: Others, such as General Fusion, are more surprising.

Reality check: The predictor list is just that — a speculative view of who'd be a likely candidate.

Even so, it's a thought-provoking list of companies to keep an eye on.

💭 Our thought bubble: Many companies in climate-tech are still pre-revenue or are a long way from breaking even. So while they may have tons of private funding and a compelling business case, they're far more vulnerable to the whims of public investors whose sentiments can turn on a dime.