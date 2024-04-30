The most likely climate IPOs, according to PitchBook

PitchBook last year introduced an "Exit Predictor" scoring startups on their chances of going public or being acquired (or neither).
The big picture: Some of these companies are who you'd expect, namely energy data darling Arcadia and long-duration battery maker Form Energy. Both are among the most credible and well-funded companies in climate.
Yes, but: Others, such as General Fusion, are more surprising.
Reality check: The predictor list is just that — a speculative view of who'd be a likely candidate.
Even so, it's a thought-provoking list of companies to keep an eye on.
💭 Our thought bubble: Many companies in climate-tech are still pre-revenue or are a long way from breaking even. So while they may have tons of private funding and a compelling business case, they're far more vulnerable to the whims of public investors whose sentiments can turn on a dime.
To borrow from Axl Rose, all we need is just a little patience.