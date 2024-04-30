Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Private equity firm Lightsmith Group joined a $58.5 million Series C raised by AiDash, a software developer helping utilities keep tabs on their infrastructure assets and monitor for risks like wildfires. Why it matters: The sizable round drew a diverse array of backers, from electric utilities to conventional venture capital.

The big picture: Impact investor Lightrock led the all-equity round, which closed April 19 after a roughly six-month raise.

New investors Duke Energy, Sabanci Ventures, and Marubeni participated, as well as insiders National Grid, Edison International, SE Ventures, G2 Venture Partners, Benhamou Global Ventures, and Shell Ventures.

Lightrock partner Ashish Puri joined AiDash's board as a member. Lightsmith managing director Jay Koh was named a board observer.

Flashback: AiDash initially announced in January that it had raised $50 million at a $225 million post-money valuation, per PitchBook.

The San Jose, California, company has brought in more than $90 million to date.

How it works: AiDash provides remote monitoring of infrastructure assets using satellites and software.

👀 The company didn't share a timeline for a planned next raise or possible public listing.