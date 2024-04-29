Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Solar developer Pine Gate raises $650M led by Generate Capital

Illustration of rows of solar panels with abstract shapes and money elements.

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios

Pine Gate Renewables, a developer of large solar and energy storage projects, closed a $650 million round led by Generate Capital, the company announced Monday morning.

Why it matters: That's a whole lot of dough to build more renewable energy projects.

The big picture: The equity investment closed April 16, concluding a raise that began late last year, a Pine Gate spokesperson tells Axios.

  • Generate was an existing investor in Pine Gate. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Australian fund HESTA joined as new investors in the company.

How it works: Pine Gate has developed about 2 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the U.S. The Asheville, North Carolina-based company has another 30 GW of projects in development.

  • This latest investment will support financing to build about 3 GW of projects through 2025.
