Solar developer Pine Gate raises $650M led by Generate Capital

Illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios
Pine Gate Renewables, a developer of large solar and energy storage projects, closed a $650 million round led by Generate Capital, the company announced Monday morning.
Why it matters: That's a whole lot of dough to build more renewable energy projects.
The big picture: The equity investment closed April 16, concluding a raise that began late last year, a Pine Gate spokesperson tells Axios.
How it works: Pine Gate has developed about 2 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the U.S. The Asheville, North Carolina-based company has another 30 GW of projects in development.