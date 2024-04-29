Solar developer Pine Gate raises $650M led by Generate Capital

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Pine Gate Renewables, a developer of large solar and energy storage projects, closed a $650 million round led by Generate Capital, the company announced Monday morning. Why it matters: That's a whole lot of dough to build more renewable energy projects.

The big picture: The equity investment closed April 16, concluding a raise that began late last year, a Pine Gate spokesperson tells Axios.

Generate was an existing investor in Pine Gate. The Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan and Australian fund HESTA joined as new investors in the company.

How it works: Pine Gate has developed about 2 GW of utility-scale solar and storage projects in the U.S. The Asheville, North Carolina-based company has another 30 GW of projects in development.