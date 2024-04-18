Emissions detection service Momentick closed a $6.5 million seed round to expand the range of greenhouse gasses that it tracks, the company tells Axios.
Why it matters: Leaks from fossil fuel infrastructure are responsible for 40% of human-caused methane emissions.
The big picture: Tel Aviv-based Momentick is among a handful of startups using satellites to detect plumes of invisible gas leaking from fossil fuel infrastructure.
How it works: Unlike the Environmental Defense Fund's MethaneSat or the publicly traded earth imaging service Planet Labs, both of which launched their own satellites, Momentick is purely a software company, using an algorithm it developed to interpret images taken by others' satellites.
- The approach enables Momentick to be cost-efficient and cover a broader swath of territory, CEO Daniel Kashmir says.
- The company says it can detect leaks below 1,000 kilograms/hour, which is about standard for a satellite.
Driving the news: Venture capital firms Chartered Group Japan and Tel Aviv-based Tau Ventures led Momentick's all-equity round, which closed at the end of 2023.
- Tau joined Momentick's four-member board alongside the startup's founders.
Context: The raise comes as fossil fuel companies face new U.S. regulations that will penalize them for methane leaks.
- That's spurred not only oil and gas companies to invest in leak-detection services but also their financial backers and insurance providers.
- "Because of the regulations, we're seeing more and more demand on the financial side," Kashmir says.
What's next: Momentick is tweaking its algorithm to also detect carbon dioxide and nitrogen emissions.