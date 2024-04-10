Rio Tinto ramps up mining startup investing
Rio Tinto is mining deeper for tech startups.
Why it matters: The move comes as miners seek new and efficient ways to meet demand for a crop of minerals that feed the energy transition.
Driving the news: Rio Tinto is partnering with VC firm Founders Factory to invest around $10 million into industry startups.
Zoom in: The partnership will focus on early-stage startups that can help mining operations automate, decarbonize, and run more safely and efficiently.
- Startups backed by the group will receive cash and go through a 4-month accelerator program, run by Founders Factory.
Catch up quick: Rio Tinto launched a dedicated VC fund in 2021 that backed companies like thermal battery maker Rondo Energy, battery materials company Nano One, and VC firm Evok Innovations.
Zoom out: The mining giant isn't alone in its tech interest.
- Fortescue is also an active investor in startups and was the lead investor in one of Electric Hydrogen's rounds.
The bottom line: Mining is an unavoidably dirty sector and has long been plagued by environmental issues. New technologies could help mining companies explore, mine and process minerals more cleanly.