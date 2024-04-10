Share on email (opens in new window)

Rio Tinto is mining deeper for tech startups. Why it matters: The move comes as miners seek new and efficient ways to meet demand for a crop of minerals that feed the energy transition. Driving the news: Rio Tinto is partnering with VC firm Founders Factory to invest around $10 million into industry startups.

Zoom in: The partnership will focus on early-stage startups that can help mining operations automate, decarbonize, and run more safely and efficiently.

Startups backed by the group will receive cash and go through a 4-month accelerator program, run by Founders Factory.

Catch up quick: Rio Tinto launched a dedicated VC fund in 2021 that backed companies like thermal battery maker Rondo Energy, battery materials company Nano One, and VC firm Evok Innovations.

Zoom out: The mining giant isn't alone in its tech interest.

Fortescue is also an active investor in startups and was the lead investor in one of Electric Hydrogen's rounds.

The bottom line: Mining is an unavoidably dirty sector and has long been plagued by environmental issues. New technologies could help mining companies explore, mine and process minerals more cleanly.