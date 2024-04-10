Share on email (opens in new window)

Community solar company Nexamp has raised $520 million, the company tells Axios. Why it matters: The sector's growth is driven by a boom in low costs, government support, and a surge in electricity demand.

Zoom in: Nexamp said Manulife Investment Management led the round that also included San Francisco-based sustainable infrastructure investor Generate Capital.

Mitsubishi subsidiary Diamond Generating Corporation joined the round and is also Nexamp's largest shareholder.

Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai said the company, based in Boston and Chicago, would use the funds to grow ownership positions in the community solar projects in its pipeline.

Nexamp, founded in 2007, has a portfolio of 1.5 gigawatts of generating and in-construction solar projects, 80,000 customers and corporate customers including Walmart, T-Mobile and Starbucks.

Catch up quick: Community solar projects enable residents or businesses to subscribe to electricity generated off site, often from ground-mounted solar projects.

Residents who rent or have rooftops that aren't solar-friendly can use the projects to access low-cost solar electricity.

Companies see community solar as a way to meet net-zero goals and also connect with consumers.

Walmart announced earlier this year that it plans to invest in 2 gigawatts of new community solar projects.

The big picture: Community solar is crossing the chasm from early adopters to more mainstream, says Ashai.

The number of community solar projects in the U.S. grew by 3% last year, according to Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Some community solar projects have faced headwinds in recent years because of interconnection queues.

What's next: Nexamp is investing heavily in Illinois and the Midwest thanks to attractive state policies and access to local domestic solar manufacturers.