Rich Powell, the longtime CEO of nuclear energy champion ClearPath, is leaving the organization to lead the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance, a trade group that includes the biggest tech companies in the U.S. Why it matters: Powell will be leading an organization that promises to be at the center of political fights over America's energy transition.

Catch up fast: ClearPath was launched in 2013 by tech founder and conservative donor Jay Faison.

The organization generally advocates for low-carbon energy. It's tech-agnostic, but it has long advocated for nuclear energy and built particular credibility among centrist and conservative-leaning politicians and groups.

The latest: Powell is departing ClearPath after 10 years to become CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Alliance.

D.C.-based CEBA has two arms: the Clean Energy Buyers Association, a trade group chaired by Google senior director Michael Terrell, and the Clean Energy Buyers Institute, which describes itself as a research nonprofit.

Between the lines: Powell is taking over the alliance as it's transformed almost overnight from a niche group of tech companies to potentially one of the most influential organizations in American energy politics.

Association members in addition to Google include Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, the very companies whose AI data centers have unleashed a surge in new electricity demand that's straining America's energy grids.

That demand has upended years of flat energy growth, posing challenging questions for how tech companies will meet their energy needs and their climate goals — and what roles the broader energy grid will play.

Of note: Nuclear energy is broadly seen as an answer to this question, providing round-the-clock emissions-free energy, though high construction costs and public safety concerns remain a challenge.

The fine print: Powell is succeeding interim CEO Kevin Hagen, who took on the role following the departure of Miranda Ballentine last September.