Climate incubator Greentown Labs cuts 30% of staff
Greentown Labs on Friday confirmed that it's laying off 30% of the staff at its Boston area and Houston incubators.
Why it matters: The group is one of the most well-known organizations in climate-tech, charged with bringing together early-stage funders and founders.
Catch up fast: It launched as a climate co-working space in 2011, just two years after the Cleantech 1.0 bubble burst.
- Greentown played an instrumental role reigniting investor interest in early-stage climate startups and building Boston's reputation as an energy innovation hub alongside industries such as health and biotech.
Flashback: Prince William and Princess Catherine stopped at Greentown Labs during a three-day visit to Boston in December 2022, ahead of announcing the winners of the Earthshot Prize.
The latest: The organization said last week that it was shedding 12 workers at its Somerville, Mass., headquarters, and another six staff members at its newer incubator in Houston.
- The Boston Globe first reported the cuts, citing a letter from CEO Kevin Knobloch. The organization published the letter on its website.
What they're saying: "Greentown Labs grew rapidly over the past four years," Knobloch writes.
- "This created a structural deficit where growth outpaced revenue. The combination of evolving demands on our services post-COVID, dramatic growth of the team, and significant change in senior leadership have all played a role in our current financial situation."
Between the lines: Greentown in recent years pursued an ambitious expansion, including the opening of its Houston location, and a shift in its revenue model from for-profit to nonprofit.
- Knobloch joined as Greentown Labs' CEO in September, nine months after the departure of longtime CEO Emily Reichert.
What's next: Knobloch says the focus right now is on cutting expenses.