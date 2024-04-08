Share on email (opens in new window)

Attendees mingle at Greentown Labs' annual ClimateTech Summit last year. Photo: Lane Turner/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Greentown Labs on Friday confirmed that it's laying off 30% of the staff at its Boston area and Houston incubators. Why it matters: The group is one of the most well-known organizations in climate-tech, charged with bringing together early-stage funders and founders.

Catch up fast: It launched as a climate co-working space in 2011, just two years after the Cleantech 1.0 bubble burst.

Greentown played an instrumental role reigniting investor interest in early-stage climate startups and building Boston's reputation as an energy innovation hub alongside industries such as health and biotech.

Flashback: Prince William and Princess Catherine stopped at Greentown Labs during a three-day visit to Boston in December 2022, ahead of announcing the winners of the Earthshot Prize.

The latest: The organization said last week that it was shedding 12 workers at its Somerville, Mass., headquarters, and another six staff members at its newer incubator in Houston.

The Boston Globe first reported the cuts, citing a letter from CEO Kevin Knobloch. The organization published the letter on its website.

What they're saying: "Greentown Labs grew rapidly over the past four years," Knobloch writes.

"This created a structural deficit where growth outpaced revenue. The combination of evolving demands on our services post-COVID, dramatic growth of the team, and significant change in senior leadership have all played a role in our current financial situation."

Between the lines: Greentown in recent years pursued an ambitious expansion, including the opening of its Houston location, and a shift in its revenue model from for-profit to nonprofit.

Knobloch joined as Greentown Labs' CEO in September, nine months after the departure of longtime CEO Emily Reichert.

What's next: Knobloch says the focus right now is on cutting expenses.