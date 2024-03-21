Scoop: Form Energy preparing to raise $500M for multi-day batteries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Long-duration battery developer Form Energy has started meeting with investors as it prepares to raise up to $500 million this year, three sources familiar with the plans tell Axios. Why it matters: Form Energy says it's developed an inexpensive battery that can put energy onto the grid for days at a time, a capability that would be a linchpin of the clean energy transition.

Catch up fast: Form Energy is among the buzziest startups in climate tech.

Its "iron air" battery can provide over four days of energy, a capability that's eluded expensive short-term chemistries like lithium-ion.

The breakthrough means Form Energy can fill the gaps created by intermittent wind and solar farms, displacing coal and natural gas plants to create truly zero-emissions grids.

The latest: Form Energy plans to begin raising a Series F in Q2 or Q3, sources tell Axios.

The startup is telling potential investors that this round will put the company on a path to break-even.

It's building its first two factories outside Pittsburgh: one in Weirton, West Virginia, expected to start production this spring, the other in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania.

Between the lines: The round represents the impact of the IPO window being closed, sources tell Axios.

If public markets were more receptive to public offerings, Form Energy likely would have pursued an IPO instead of seeking this amount of cash through private investment.

Of note: Form Energy declined to comment.

The company previously raised $450 million in October 2022, reportedly at a $2 billion post-money valuation, per PitchBook.

TPG led the round, joined by GIC, CPP Investments, steel maker ArcelorMittal and Bill Gates-backed Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

How it works: Form Energy's battery "breathes" in oxygen to convert iron to rust, dispatching an electrical charge. It then recharges by "exhaling" the oxygen, converting the rust back to iron.