Utility Constellation Energy said it's issuing a corporate green bond worth $900 million to fund its nuclear energy projects, Katie writes. Why it matters: The market for sustainable bonds continues to grow and could help fund a resurgence in interest in U.S. nuclear power.

Zoom in: Constellation Energy described the bond as "the first corporate green bond in the United States that can be used to finance nuclear energy projects."

The Baltimore, Maryland-based utility will use the proceeds to maintain, expand and extend the life of its nuclear power plants.

The company has the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S. and operates 21 reactors at 12 sites across the Midwest and eastern U.S.

Catch up quick: Sustainable bonds, which include green bonds, are debt instruments that use the proceeds to focus on activities or assets with a sustainable purpose.

Moody's predicts that there will be $950 billion in sustainable bond issuances globally in 2024.

Big picture: The new nuclear green bond shows the utility sector's renewed focus on maintaining aging nuclear power plants as a major part of carbon-free power.