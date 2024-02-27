A worker uses a scanner to collect data about the subsurface environment. Photo courtesy of Exodigo
Underground mapping startup Exodigo has raised a $105 million round to expand its business.
Why it matters: Infrastructure-heavy industries like utilities and transportation are turning to AI and computing tech to get more data about their assets.
Zoom in: Exodigo, based in Palo Alto, Calif., and Tel Aviv, raised the Series A round led by Greenfield Partners and Zeev Ventures.
Big picture: As the Biden administration kicks off an infrastructure and manufacturing boom, companies that are building infrastructure will need better data tools.