Elevated Signals has closed a C$7.9 million ($5.8 million) round to expand its tracking software from cannabis to climate tech, the company tells Axios exclusively. Why it matters: The startup's data can play an important role in helping companies in emerging sectors like vertical farming and mineral extraction grow their operations.

Zoom in: CEO Amar Singh said the company plans to use the funding to attract customers in those markets.

Singh said the Vancouver company's software, which he likens to inventory tracking, paired with scientific data, has already gained considerable traction with cannabis operators like Joi Botanicals and Rubicon Organics.

"The cannabis industry kind of fell into our lap as this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Singh, adding that the company's main focus was always food security.

The company raised the Series A round led by Yaletown Partners, and with participation from Third Kind Venture Capital, WGD Capital, Colin Harris, Raiven Capital, and Pareto Holdings.

Big picture: Manufacturing and operations management software is dominated by older legacy software vendors that sell what's called "Enterprise Resource Planning."

But companies in brand new sectors, or young startups, are looking for something that's more flexible, quicker to deploy, and lower cost.

Companies in particular that sell biological organisms — like indoor crops or cannabis — need to collect and manage different data sets.

What's next: Once a system like Elevated Signals collects data about a facility, a company can use that data to deploy other AI tools.