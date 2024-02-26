Data: BloombergNEF; Note: Free-trade nations include individual countries with active FTAs; Chart: Axios Visuals China controls the bulk of lithium refining, and that will pose a challenge to battery companies and car makers hoping to qualify for lucrative new tax credits. Why it matters: There are a number of countries with lithium reserves, but processing the mined material still relies on China.

State of play: Most of the lithium that's used in electric vehicle batteries and similar electronics flows through Chinese-controlled processing plants.

What's happening: Batteries that incorporate such refined materials are prohibited from qualifying for lucrative new tax credits included in 2022's Inflation Reduction Act.

Batteries that use materials from "foreign entities of concern," a list that includes China, can't receive the tax credits, under a rule the Biden administration proposed in December.

The rule next year will expand beyond batteries to encompass raw materials such as lithium.

Between the lines: Some minerals and metals are concentrated in one particular region. But not lithium: countries as far afield as Australia, Chile and Zimbabwe were among the top producers in 2021.

Companies in the U.S. are looking to develop domestic reserves, too. Of course, they'll need places to refine the lithium once they extract it.

What we're watching: Minerals giant Albermarle last year said it would spend $1.3 billion to open a refinery in South Carolina, though it has since put those plans on hold, citing a decline in lithium prices due to slowing growth in EV demand.

Bottom line: You can't move a mine, but you can choose where to build a refinery.