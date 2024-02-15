Share on email (opens in new window)

Sage Geosystems has raised $17 million in a first close of a Series A to develop a geothermal system that stores and dispatches energy with pressurized water.

Why it matters: The company has developed what it calls a geopressured geothermal system to harvest energy from pressurized water, and attracted some major oil and gas drillers as investors.

State of plahy: Conventional geothermal energy projects use hot rock deep beneath the Earth's surface to heat water to generate electricity.

Sage Geosystems says it's using not just the heat underground but also the pressure.

How it works: A pilot project last year produced 200 KW of energy for 18 hours, which Sage Geosystems termed a long-duration demonstration of its tech.

It also dispatched 1 MW for 30 minutes in a "load-following" demo that would provide energy with shifting demand.

The latest: Oklahoma oil and gas giant Chesapeake Energy led the initial close of Sage's Series A.

Arch Meredith, Helium-3 Ventures and existing investors Virya, Nabors Industries and Ignis Energy participated.

Sage Geosystems is aiming to hit $30 million in the round. It held initial close in December, about a year after it started fundraising.

What's next: Sage plans to start construction of a 3 MW commercial project in Texas in the next quarter. It's aiming to bring it online by the end of the year.